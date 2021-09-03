fbpx

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 3, 2021 5:46 pm
Gainers

  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock moved upwards by 1.57% to $52.69 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares increased by 1.09% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock moved upwards by 1.07% to $7.5. Pitney Bowes’s trading volume hit 411.7K shares by close, accounting for 20.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock increased by 0.89% to $20.29. This security traded at a volume of 55.1K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 0.87% to $24.09. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 0.78% to $1.28. The company’s market cap stands at $215.6 million.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock fell 5.43% to $1.93 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $139.9 million.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares decreased by 0.98% to $5.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.5K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.0 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock fell 0.84% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.2 million.

