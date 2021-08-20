11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 2.48% to $0.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares moved upwards by 2.28% to $7.16. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.1K shares, which is 29.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $791.6 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $4.27. Romeo Power’s trading volume hit 151.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $572.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares rose 1.41% to $7.91. This security traded at a volume of 104.3K shares come close, making up 3.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares moved upwards by 1.09% to $52.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 4.71% to $0.81 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock fell 2.28% to $2.58. The company’s market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares declined by 1.88% to $7.32. The company’s market cap stands at $537.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock fell 1.55% to $3.18. The company’s market cap stands at $26.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 1.54% to $1.92. The company’s market cap stands at $133.3 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 1.44% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $47.9 million.
