11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 1.86% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 1.35% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 1.34% to $2.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 576.0K shares, which is 3.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock increased by 1.08% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock decreased by 5.18% to $5.5 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Romeo Power’s trading volume reached 526.8K shares. This is 14.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 4.51% to $9.11. This security traded at a volume of 309.0K shares come close, making up 9.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $667.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares declined by 2.0% to $5.9. The company’s market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock declined by 1.91% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock fell 1.88% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock decreased by 1.35% to $4.39. The company’s market cap stands at $136.0 million.
