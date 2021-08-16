fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.16
368.66
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 1.16
354.23
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.11
444.81
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.19
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.55
+ 0.5%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 16, 2021 4:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $51.9 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 1.86% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 1.35% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 1.34% to $2.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 576.0K shares, which is 3.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock increased by 1.08% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock decreased by 5.18% to $5.5 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Romeo Power’s trading volume reached 526.8K shares. This is 14.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 4.51% to $9.11. This security traded at a volume of 309.0K shares come close, making up 9.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $667.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares declined by 2.0% to $5.9. The company’s market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock declined by 1.91% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock fell 1.88% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock decreased by 1.35% to $4.39. The company’s market cap stands at $136.0 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $5.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more