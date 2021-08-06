12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock rose 2.58% to $4.36 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 2.55% to $6.83. The company’s market cap stands at $136.2 million.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock moved upwards by 2.43% to $9.26. The company’s market cap stands at $341.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 1.87% to $5.98. The company’s market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock moved upwards by 1.82% to $31.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
Losers
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares fell 3.72% to $56.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 2.38% to $17.13. Bit Digital’s trading volume hit 367.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $935.6 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock fell 2.34% to $9.2. The company’s market cap stands at $220.9 million.
- Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) stock decreased by 2.02% to $29.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 1.95% to $5.55. The company’s market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 1.55% to $1.28. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million.
