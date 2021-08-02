12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock rose 2.36% to $22.5 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 73.5K shares come close, making up 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock increased by 2.26% to $26.64. The company’s market cap stands at $417.7 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock increased by 1.81% to $41.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock rose 1.52% to $86.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 6.11% to $4.77 during Monday’s after-market session. Ever-Glory Intl Gr’s trading volume hit 246.6K shares by close, accounting for 42.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 3.17% to $9.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 2.4% to $5.71. TAL Education’s trading volume hit 888.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 2.11% to $19.56. The company’s market cap stands at $378.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares declined by 1.48% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 1.46% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.