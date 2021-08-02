12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock moved upwards by 16.98% to $3.65 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 707.0K shares come close, making up 767.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.1 million.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares increased by 8.57% to $59.48. ZoomInfo Technologies’s trading volume hit 456.6K shares by close, accounting for 27.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 3.3 million shares come close, making up 586.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $104.3 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock rose 5.59% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) shares rose 2.41% to $13.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
Losers
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock fell 4.28% to $165.8 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 281.3K shares, which is 21.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock declined by 2.81% to $29.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 173.3K, accounting for 83.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $837.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares fell 2.11% to $7.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.2K, accounting for 23.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares decreased by 1.8% to $12.02. This security traded at a volume of 51.0K shares come close, making up 13.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $825.0 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares declined by 1.6% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.1 million.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares fell 1.55% to $7.63. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
