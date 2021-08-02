Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Or Match Group?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65.

Uber is trading higher by 1.2% at $44.

Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $59.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Lyft with an Outperform and raised the price target from $76 to $79.

Lyft is trading higher by 1.6% at $56.21.

Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $206.

DoorDash is trading higher by 0.4% at $175.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $172 to $176.

Match Group is trading higher by 0.5% at $160.12.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.