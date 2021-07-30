12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $2.62 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 681.8K shares, which is 6.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock increased by 4.69% to $10.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.8K shares, which is 23.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $333.3 million.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock moved upwards by 3.16% to $16.29. This security traded at a volume of 148.5K shares come close, making up 16.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares rose 2.89% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares increased by 2.54% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.0 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 2.4% to $71.2. This security traded at a volume of 93.0K shares come close, making up 3.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock decreased by 5.34% to $6.03 during Friday’s after-market session. Erytech Pharma’s trading volume hit 121.2K shares by close, accounting for 325.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 3.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock decreased by 2.96% to $1.64. The company’s market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares decreased by 2.58% to $12.12. The company’s market cap stands at $462.5 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares fell 2.51% to $2.72. The company’s market cap stands at $300.0 million.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares declined by 2.49% to $3.93. The company’s market cap stands at $142.7 million.
