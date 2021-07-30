12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares moved upwards by 58.12% to $6.5 during Friday’s regular session. Erytech Pharma’s stock is trading at a volume of 51.4 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 138067.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 50.84% to $8.96. Trading volume for Allied Healthcare Prods’s stock is 70.5 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 1420.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares moved upwards by 13.56% to $2.26. Trading volume for Trinity Biotech’s stock is 920.3K as of 12:37 EST. This is 360.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $50.26. Trading volume for Silk Road Medical’s stock is 351.9K as of 12:37 EST. This is 110.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares increased by 10.86% to $505.62. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 137.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $43.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 693.9K, which is 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock decreased by 22.27% to $4.12 during Friday’s regular session. Xenetic Biosciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.1 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 183.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 21.93% to $3.04. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.4 million shares, making up 142.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $367.9 million.
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock decreased by 18.89% to $28.89. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 152.68% of Translate Bio’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 17.23% to $85.55. As of 12:37 EST, Cassava Sciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.1 million, which is 309.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares decreased by 14.88% to $14.25. The current volume of 702.8K shares is 276.41% of Zynex’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $496.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Intec Parent (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock decreased by 13.7% to $11.7. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 56.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.3 million.
