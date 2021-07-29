fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.40
364.43
+ 0.38%
DIA
+ 2.28
347.08
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 2.88
435.95
+ 0.66%
TLT
-0.93
150.58
-0.62%
GLD
+ 2.07
167.22
+ 1.22%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 29, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 5.93% to $8.39 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4K, which is 8.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares moved upwards by 4.45% to $14.07. As of 12:40 EST, Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 71.9K, which is 42.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $82.73. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 33.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares rose 4.23% to $118.51. Trading volume for Cincinnati Financial’s stock is 366.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 3.81% to $2.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.0K shares, making up 67.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock rose 3.67% to $41.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.5K shares, making up 23.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 5.72% to $3.63 during Thursday’s regular session. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 230.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock decreased by 2.55% to $7.66. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 10.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 2.41% to $13.78. Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $739.3 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock decreased by 2.24% to $7.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7K, which is 10.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 2.13% to $4.83. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 329.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) stock fell 1.07% to $209.91. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 13.78% of National Western Life’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.2 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 296 stocks made new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 216 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Tuesday's morning session saw 391 companies set new 52-week highs. read more