Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 5.93% to $8.39 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4K, which is 8.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares moved upwards by 4.45% to $14.07. As of 12:40 EST, Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 71.9K, which is 42.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $82.73. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 33.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares rose 4.23% to $118.51. Trading volume for Cincinnati Financial’s stock is 366.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 3.81% to $2.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.0K shares, making up 67.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock rose 3.67% to $41.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.5K shares, making up 23.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 5.72% to $3.63 during Thursday’s regular session. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 230.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock decreased by 2.55% to $7.66. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 10.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 2.41% to $13.78. Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $739.3 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock decreased by 2.24% to $7.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7K, which is 10.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 2.13% to $4.83. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 329.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) stock fell 1.07% to $209.91. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 13.78% of National Western Life’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.2 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.