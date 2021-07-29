12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares moved upwards by 38.21% to $2.64 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 169.1 million, which is 2541.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 21.0% to $0.9. Iterum Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $161.2 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares rose 14.54% to $1.26. Trading volume for Cocrystal Pharma’s stock is 124.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 762.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.8 million.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) stock rose 12.49% to $3.42. ARCA biopharma’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 648.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock rose 12.32% to $0.7. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg’s stock is trading at a volume of 531.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $17.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock fell 38.43% to $5.05 during Thursday’s regular session. Atreca’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 487.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.4 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock decreased by 24.89% to $10.76. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 507.53% of Forward Pharma’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $75.5 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares decreased by 17.2% to $112.03. Cassava Sciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 590.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock fell 11.38% to $4.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 144.9K, which is 64.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock fell 10.73% to $27.23. Alector’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock decreased by 10.42% to $19.14. Anavex Life Sciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.