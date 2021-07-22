fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 22, 2021 4:45 pm
Gainers

  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $55.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 381.0K, accounting for 25.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock increased by 6.3% to $4.55. At the close, Elite Education Gr Intl’s trading volume reached 83.7K shares. This is 13.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 5.88% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 66.1K shares come close, making up 15.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares moved upwards by 2.26% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares rose 1.78% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock rose 1.21% to $10.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock fell 3.07% to $3.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $76.7 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 2.72% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.2 million.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) stock decreased by 2.47% to $21.77. This security traded at a volume of 53.0K shares come close, making up 4.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares decreased by 1.67% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock fell 1.34% to $16.25. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares fell 1.27% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

