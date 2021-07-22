12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares rose 25.26% to $2.33 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 357.4K shares, which is 84.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares moved upwards by 15.48% to $4.4. Acorda Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 412.2K shares by close, accounting for 171.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $13.13. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock rose 8.2% to $15.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares increased by 5.96% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.7 million.
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.9 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares decreased by 9.42% to $5.87 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 248.8K, accounting for 66.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock fell 3.48% to $1.11. Sonnet BioTherapeutics’s trading volume hit 59.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares decreased by 3.12% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares decreased by 2.79% to $4.19. Chembio Diagnostics’s trading volume hit 874.7K shares by close, accounting for 13.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.8 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock fell 2.76% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.0 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock decreased by 2.68% to $16.01. This security traded at a volume of 231.7K shares come close, making up 11.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $767.1 million.
