This Energy Drink Company Has A Better 10-Year Return Than Apple And Amazon

Celsius Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) produces energy drinks that can give you a jolt of energy, and the stock can give your portfolio a spark.

Since 2011, Celsius's 10-year return has outpaced tech giants Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Celsius was founded in 2004. Since then, the company has grown substantially, with products in the United States, Asian countries and Nordic countries. Celsius boasts major distribution partners such as 7-11, Hyvee, Meijer and more.

Here's how the returns break down from 2011 to present:

Apple is up from $14.05 a share to $146.56 for a return of 943.13%

Amazon is up from $216.52 a share to $3,617.43 for a return of 1,570.97%

Celsius is up from $0.31 a share to $66 for a return of 21,188.70%.

This means that if you invested $1,000 into Celsius stock in July of 2011, the investment would be worth more than $213,000 today.