fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.96
359.61
+ 0.54%
DIA
+ 0.70
347.29
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 0.91
433.65
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 1.08
147.02
+ 0.73%
GLD
+ 0.32
168.44
+ 0.19%

This Energy Drink Company Has A Better 10-Year Return Than Apple And Amazon

byAaron Bry
July 22, 2021 1:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Energy Drink Company Has A Better 10-Year Return Than Apple And Amazon

Celsius Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) produces energy drinks that can give you a jolt of energy, and the stock can give your portfolio a spark.

Since 2011, Celsius's 10-year return has outpaced tech giants Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Celsius was founded in 2004. Since then, the company has grown substantially, with products in the United States, Asian countries and Nordic countries. Celsius boasts major distribution partners such as 7-11, Hyvee, Meijer and more.

See Also: This Pizza Stock Has Better 10-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Here's how the returns break down from 2011 to present:

  • Apple is up from $14.05 a share to $146.56 for a return of 943.13%
  • Amazon is up from $216.52 a share to $3,617.43 for a return of 1,570.97%
  • Celsius is up from $0.31 a share to $66 for a return of 21,188.70%.

This means that if you invested $1,000 into Celsius stock in July of 2011, the investment would be worth more than $213,000 today.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Former NYSE Trader David Green: 'I Want To Buy AMC,' Thinks It's Going To Rise

Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly up, around $35 a share, and continued to climb throughout the trading day, rising more than 20% to around $42 a share. read more

Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after UBS maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $155 to $166. read more

Vuzix Shares Spike To Session High, Up 7%; Traders Circulate Speculation From Investor Louis Basenese Apple Could Acquire Co.

Apple Shares See Session Lows; Down ~1%