10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock rose 4.07% to $18.91 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock increased by 3.26% to $63.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 161.2K shares, which is 14.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares moved upwards by 2.86% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock increased by 1.94% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $78.0 million.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock moved upwards by 1.55% to $41.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
Losers
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) stock decreased by 3.69% to $1.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $179.0 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares declined by 2.67% to $105.0. This security traded at a volume of 73.9K shares come close, making up 6.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares declined by 1.86% to $63.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock fell 1.64% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares fell 1.55% to $1.48. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
