fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.77
356.02
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 2.91
342.17
+ 0.84%
SPY
+ 3.46
427.60
+ 0.8%
TLT
-1.90
151.90
-1.27%
GLD
-0.64
170.03
-0.38%

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 21, 2021 5:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock rose 4.07% to $18.91 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock increased by 3.26% to $63.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 161.2K shares, which is 14.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares moved upwards by 2.86% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock increased by 1.94% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $78.0 million.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock moved upwards by 1.55% to $41.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

Losers

  • Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) stock decreased by 3.69% to $1.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $179.0 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares declined by 2.67% to $105.0. This security traded at a volume of 73.9K shares come close, making up 6.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares declined by 1.86% to $63.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock fell 1.64% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
  • Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares fell 1.55% to $1.48. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

8 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $14.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. Bit Digital's trading volume hit 128.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.5 million. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    During Tuesday's morning session, 124 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 105 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more