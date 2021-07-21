12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares increased by 4.53% to $7.38 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 297.6K shares come close, making up 5.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares rose 3.98% to $18.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock rose 3.3% to $1.25. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock rose 2.8% to $16.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.0 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares rose 2.62% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock rose 2.21% to $42.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares fell 12.63% to $47.88 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.5 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares decreased by 5.95% to $3.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.6K, accounting for 13.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock declined by 3.52% to $5.49. This security traded at a volume of 72.4K shares come close, making up 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 2.81% to $26.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.2K shares, which is 2.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.8 million.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock fell 2.41% to $48.25. This security traded at a volume of 958.7K shares come close, making up 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 2.2% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
