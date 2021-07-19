12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock increased by 3.27% to $2.52 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.0K, accounting for 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $232.0 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock moved upwards by 2.42% to $5.49. The company’s market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares rose 1.9% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.1 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock increased by 1.69% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 1.68% to $39.12. At the close, GrowGeneration’s trading volume reached 105.7K shares. This is 6.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares moved upwards by 1.66% to $29.98. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares declined by 2.21% to $219.3 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 441.0K shares come close, making up 24.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.7 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 1.87% to $1.58. The company’s market cap stands at $182.3 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock decreased by 1.77% to $4.45. The company’s market cap stands at $505.8 million.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares decreased by 1.28% to $134.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 0.94% to $6.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 135.8K shares, which is 32.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.6 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 0.91% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
