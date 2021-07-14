12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 11.24% to $42.92 during Wednesday’s regular session. Kura Sushi USA’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 10.61% to $5.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.6 million, which is 972.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock rose 9.61% to $2.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 343.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares rose 6.96% to $16.44. JOANN’s stock is trading at a volume of 913.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 212.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.1 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 5.07% to $2.94. Trading volume for ATA Creativity Global’s stock is 376.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 297.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares increased by 5.03% to $0.88. Trading volume for Four Seasons Education’s stock is 512.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.8 million.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 11.66% to $25.86 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Moxian’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 31.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares decreased by 8.32% to $3.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 316.8K shares, making up 64.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock decreased by 8.19% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 91.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $181.1 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock fell 8.14% to $42.03. Trading volume for GrowGeneration’s stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 96.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares declined by 7.97% to $7.05. Casper Sleep’s stock is trading at a volume of 567.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $292.1 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock declined by 7.76% to $30.21. The current volume of 674.8K shares is 57.5% of PubMatic’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.