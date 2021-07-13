12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 4.68% to $3.8 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Nova Lifestyle’s trading volume reached 31.8K shares. This is 8.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 3.68% to $40.0. This security traded at a volume of 691 shares come close, making up 1.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 2.81% to $1.46. This security traded at a volume of 3.0K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock moved upwards by 1.46% to $4.15. Blue Apron Hldgs’s trading volume hit 956 shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock moved upwards by 1.33% to $10.62. This security traded at a volume of 10.6K shares come close, making up 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock increased by 1.22% to $48.0. This security traded at a volume of 68.8K shares come close, making up 13.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares decreased by 3.61% to $6.15 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Aspen Group’s trading volume hit 173.5K shares by close, accounting for 60.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.4 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 3.36% to $1.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.2K, accounting for 0.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $151.6 million.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 1.32% to $12.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 590, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $288.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 1.1% to $3.62. Uxin’s trading volume hit 8.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock declined by 1.04% to $38.2. This security traded at a volume of 78.0K shares come close, making up 6.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares decreased by 0.96% to $39.5. At the close, Poshmark’s trading volume reached 6.0K shares. This is 0.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
