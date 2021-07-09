fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 9, 2021 1:26 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 5.56% to $8.34 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 194.0K shares is 9.97% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 4.38% to $4.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 803.2K shares, making up 45.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares increased by 4.1% to $43.35. The current volume of 203.8K shares is 31.56% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock increased by 3.89% to $43.85. Trading volume for Fidelity National Finl’s stock is 631.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $61.6. Trading volume for Lincoln National’s stock is 468.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock rose 3.65% to $27.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 573.9K, which is 32.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.6 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 1.48% to $3.02 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 216.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) stock fell 1.34% to $28.15. The current volume of 19.6K shares is 91.66% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 0.94% to $2.72. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K, which is 16.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) stock decreased by 0.89% to $1122.47. White Mountains Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock decreased by 0.63% to $39.55. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.2K, which is 55.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $147.8 million.
  • Unum Group 6.250% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 (NYSE:UNMA) shares fell 0.42% to $27.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.8K, which is 57.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

