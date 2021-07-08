12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares rose 16.37% to $2.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 101.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock moved upwards by 5.91% to $6.98. At the close, Image Sensing Systems’s trading volume reached 652 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 1.9% to $1.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.1K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.6 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares increased by 1.77% to $20.61. SEMrush Hldgs’s trading volume hit 4.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares increased by 1.72% to $36.53. At the close, Agora’s trading volume reached 1.9K shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 0.91% to $4.4. At the close, Mercurity Fintech Holding’s trading volume reached 150 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.4 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock declined by 7.3% to $11.94 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 7.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.7 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 4.91% to $9.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.9K, accounting for 1.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 4.27% to $2.47. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 33.7K shares, which is 24.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.4 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 3.25% to $6.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.1K, accounting for 49.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.2 million.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock fell 3.12% to $36.37. This security traded at a volume of 368.6K shares come close, making up 14.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 3.06% to $1.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
