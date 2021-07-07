12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock rose 10.26% to $3.75 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 790.5K shares is 116.59% of Performant Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.1 million.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares increased by 5.47% to $3.85. The current volume of 252.3K shares is 340.98% of Newater Technology’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares rose 5.13% to $61.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.5K, which is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $455.6 million.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares increased by 4.98% to $44.34. As of 12:30 EST, HeadHunter Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 82.6K, which is 49.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $13.47. Trading volume for Vidler Water Resources’s stock is 104.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.5 million.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares rose 4.53% to $21.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.0K shares, making up 71.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 15.63% to $4.05 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 34.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 9.94% to $34.48. As of 12:30 EST, EHang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 72.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock declined by 9.49% to $2.1. The current volume of 788.3K shares is 129.78% of ComSovereign Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.2 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 8.7% to $1.45. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 60.27% of BEST’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $563.5 million.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock fell 8.31% to $19.98. The current volume of 492.1K shares is 94.77% of Energy Recovery’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 8.05% to $3.77. The current volume of 38.9K shares is 102.42% of Highway Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $14.9 million.
