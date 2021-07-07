12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock rose 33.46% to $9.73 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Data Storage’s stock is 39.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 14937.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock rose 18.21% to $56.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 744.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 15.85% to $15.77. ALFI’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $224.7 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 9.69% to $59.62. The current volume of 6.3 million shares is 291.68% of JinkoSolar Holding Co’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares rose 7.0% to $10.85. Trading volume for TSR’s stock is 5.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares rose 6.69% to $6.53. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud’s stock is 358.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 343.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.
Losers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 24.86% to $9.19 during Wednesday’s regular session. Bridgeline Digital’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 197.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 22.63% to $5.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.9 million shares, making up 272.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock decreased by 20.24% to $19.26. As of 12:30 EST, Marin Software’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 70.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $211.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 17.06% to $2.53. Trading volume for Powerbridge Technologies’s stock is 7.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 264.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 16.91% to $2.9. Red Cat Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 215.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock decreased by 12.51% to $85.59. ACM Research’s stock is trading at a volume of 414.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
