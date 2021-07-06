12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) stock increased by 35.04% to $17.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Opiant Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 94.8K shares by close, accounting for 526.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock increased by 19.35% to $3.33. This security traded at a volume of 2.5 million shares come close, making up 1501.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.4 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares rose 4.56% to $3.21. BioLine Rx’s trading volume hit 6.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares increased by 4.14% to $1.76. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.0K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.0 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares rose 3.13% to $2.63. Avenue Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 18.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $66.24. This security traded at a volume of 137.0K shares come close, making up 15.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
Losers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares fell 8.4% to $1.2 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Soligenix’s trading volume reached 413.1K shares. This is 53.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) stock fell 3.58% to $5.4. This security traded at a volume of 362 shares come close, making up 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares declined by 3.47% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4K, accounting for 0.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.2 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares declined by 3.41% to $4.25. At the close, Calyxt’s trading volume reached 3.3K shares. This is 1.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $158.1 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock declined by 3.2% to $0.56. Advaxis’s trading volume hit 445.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.0 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock declined by 2.61% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
