fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
357.09
+ 0.43%
DIA
-2.08
350.02
-0.6%
SPY
-0.76
434.48
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.70
143.34
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.40
+ 0.53%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 4:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock rose 3.63% to $7.98 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Lightning eMotors’s trading volume hit 10.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.3 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares rose 2.63% to $10.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 498 shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $134.2 million.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock rose 1.18% to $29.78. Titan Machinery’s trading volume hit 674 shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $670.6 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 1.17% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.1K, accounting for 2.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 1.15% to $16.63. At the close, Fluor’s trading volume reached 214.8K shares. This is 8.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock rose 1.04% to $3.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4K shares, which is 0.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.0 million.

Losers

  • NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock fell 9.82% to $6.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 4.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $304.9 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 4.59% to $4.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.7K, accounting for 1.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 4.46% to $8.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares fell 3.02% to $3.54. At the close, Newater Technology’s trading volume reached 111 shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 1.46% to $2.7. Energous’s trading volume hit 13.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.2 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 0.94% to $4.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.0 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock increased by 5.44% to $4.26 during Thursday's after-market session. HC2 Holdings's trading volume hit 113.5K shares by close, accounting for 25.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $330.6 million. read more

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $2.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 120, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. read more