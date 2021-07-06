12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock rose 3.63% to $7.98 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Lightning eMotors’s trading volume hit 10.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.3 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares rose 2.63% to $10.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 498 shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $134.2 million.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock rose 1.18% to $29.78. Titan Machinery’s trading volume hit 674 shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $670.6 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 1.17% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.1K, accounting for 2.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 1.15% to $16.63. At the close, Fluor’s trading volume reached 214.8K shares. This is 8.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock rose 1.04% to $3.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4K shares, which is 0.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.0 million.
Losers
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock fell 9.82% to $6.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 4.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $304.9 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 4.59% to $4.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.7K, accounting for 1.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 4.46% to $8.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares fell 3.02% to $3.54. At the close, Newater Technology’s trading volume reached 111 shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 1.46% to $2.7. Energous’s trading volume hit 13.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.2 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 0.94% to $4.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.0 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.