12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 3.09% to $4.67 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 318 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $5.25. At the close, Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume reached 3.9K shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock increased by 1.37% to $11.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 140.5K, accounting for 2.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 1.37% to $4.43. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 28.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.3 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 1.27% to $2.39. ShiftPixy’s trading volume hit 689 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock moved upwards by 1.06% to $3.79. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.3K shares, which is 0.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million.
Losers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 1.51% to $1.31 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Astrotech’s trading volume reached 690.2K shares. This is 18.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) stock declined by 1.45% to $140.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 277.7K, accounting for 159.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock fell 1.26% to $3.93. At the close, Energy Focus’s trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 1.12% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.0K, accounting for 0.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $690.9 million.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares fell 1.02% to $70.3. Atkore’s trading volume hit 346.9K shares by close, accounting for 76.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares declined by 0.91% to $3.28. SOS’s trading volume hit 60.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $613.7 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.