12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares rose 1.65% to $1.23 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 284 shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock increased by 1.61% to $4.4. At the close, Elys Game Technology’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares increased by 1.36% to $72.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 565.0K, accounting for 13.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.9 billion.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares increased by 1.23% to $3.27. Drive Shack’s trading volume hit 97.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $301.0 million.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) stock moved upwards by 1.22% to $25.7. At the close, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs’s trading volume reached 6.8K shares. This is 2.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $487.0 million.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares moved upwards by 1.16% to $34.66. This security traded at a volume of 12.5K shares come close, making up 1.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 3.95% to $1.46 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Muscle Maker’s trading volume reached 28.3K shares. This is 4.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock declined by 1.17% to $2.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.1K shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 1.01% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 0.95% to $4.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 24.1K shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.5 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock fell 0.9% to $16.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.8K, accounting for 1.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.2 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 0.89% to $0.99. This security traded at a volume of 17.0K shares come close, making up 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.2 million.
