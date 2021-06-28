10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) stock rose 79.58% to $86.2 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for QAD’s stock is 41.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 8029.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 65.66% to $6.31. The current volume of 165.6 million shares is 3507.56% of Marin Software’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock moved upwards by 31.12% to $5.38. As of 12:30 EST, Auddia’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million, which is 2095.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 22.64% to $52.74. Trading volume for JinkoSolar Holding Co’s stock is 6.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 313.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) stock increased by 19.39% to $87.04. The current volume of 842.9K shares is 1743.26% of QAD’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock rose 17.73% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, Qumu’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 1421.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
Losers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares declined by 18.19% to $3.24 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 491.9K, which is 389.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares declined by 8.78% to $22.35. The current volume of 271.0K shares is 50.42% of SEMrush Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares fell 7.09% to $3.28. As of 12:30 EST, Synchronoss Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 185.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.8 million.
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares fell 6.9% to $10.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 290.5K shares, making up 66.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
