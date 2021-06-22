12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 3.6% to $2.3 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 994 shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stock increased by 2.8% to $33.0. At the close, Medallia’s trading volume reached 158.4K shares. This is 10.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares moved upwards by 2.35% to $4.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4K shares, which is 9.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock increased by 2.0% to $7.07. At the close, Usio’s trading volume reached 6.5K shares. This is 4.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $177.1 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 1.96% to $16.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3 million shares, which is 24.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 1.77% to $0.57. At the close, Sonim Technologies’s trading volume reached 4.5K shares. This is 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.3 million.
Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 4.35% to $1.1 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 219.4K, accounting for 3.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.9 million.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares fell 3.81% to $63.47. Bentley Systems’s trading volume hit 9.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock declined by 3.65% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4K, accounting for 6.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares declined by 2.41% to $13.0. Ouster’s trading volume hit 831.1K shares by close, accounting for 43.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares decreased by 2.29% to $10.26. This security traded at a volume of 2.7K shares come close, making up 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 1.89% to $1.04. Color Star Technology’s trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.9 million.
