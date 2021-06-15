12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 53.47% to $4.19 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 762.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 22.82% to $2.53. At the close, Xcel Brands’s trading volume reached 503.1K shares. This is 22.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares rose 10.14% to $3.04. At the close, Tuniu’s trading volume reached 14.3K shares. This is 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $375.4 million.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares rose 2.16% to $5.65. At the close, Comstock Holding Co’s trading volume reached 263 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $12.99. At the close, Arcimoto’s trading volume reached 60.8K shares. This is 3.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $464.8 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 1.44% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 231, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $102.2 million.
Losers
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares decreased by 13.05% to $4.8 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.4K shares, which is 24.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.6 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 6.03% to $4.99. DAVIDsTEA’s trading volume hit 25.1K shares by close, accounting for 9.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $131.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares decreased by 2.65% to $4.41. Elys Game Technology’s trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares declined by 2.6% to $4.88. At the close, Trxade Health’s trading volume reached 3.0K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 1.85% to $10.12. At the close, Lordstown Motors’s trading volume reached 176.3K shares. This is 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) shares decreased by 1.85% to $41.5. This security traded at a volume of 103.6K shares come close, making up 32.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.