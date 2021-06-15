12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares increased by 9.45% to $48.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. QuantumScape's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 6.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion. read more