12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 15, 2021 4:35 pm
Gainers

  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares rose 5.63% to $2.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 506 shares, which is 0.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.3 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares increased by 3.35% to $6.78. At the close, SPI Energy’s trading volume reached 6.9K shares. This is 1.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $161.7 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 3.14% to $1.59. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $1.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.5K shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.4 million.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock increased by 1.31% to $10.0. Amtech Systems’s trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 1.26% to $6.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.4K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.0 million.

Losers

  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares fell 6.88% to $1.49 during Tuesday’s after-market session. ALJ Regional Hldgs’s trading volume hit 636 shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 2.64% to $1.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 2.59% to $6.79. This security traded at a volume of 5.2 million shares come close, making up 147.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock declined by 2.58% to $79.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 17.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock declined by 2.09% to $14.01. Photronics’s trading volume hit 13.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.3 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares decreased by 2.05% to $48.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 621, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

