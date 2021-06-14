Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $99.53 during Monday's

Gainers

(NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $99.53 during Monday's regular session. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 74.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $28.48. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 103.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $78.19. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 44.3K, which is 19.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 2.36% to $4.33. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 33.6K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million.

(NASDAQ:UIHC) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $6.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 28.9K, which is 24.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.8 million. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares rose 1.46% to $8.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.2K, which is 3.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.8 million.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 3.66% to $9.75 during Monday's regular session. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 664.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:AAME) stock fell 2.34% to $4.18. The current volume of 31.7K shares is 5.31% of Atlantic American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock declined by 2.25% to $158.3. Trading volume for Primerica's stock is 59.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:ACGLO) stock declined by 2.16% to $26.34. Arch Capital Group's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 2.03% to $2.9. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K, which is 11.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

