12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 5.32% to $0.88 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Molecular Data’s trading volume reached 6.4K shares. This is 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $121.4 million.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares rose 4.82% to $12.6. This security traded at a volume of 1.7K shares come close, making up 20.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $148.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 3.68% to $10.7. This security traded at a volume of 533 shares come close, making up 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $230.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $2.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.3K, accounting for 2.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $181.4 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.57% to $236.7. At the close, GameStop’s trading volume reached 148.8K shares. This is 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.9 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares increased by 1.48% to $14.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 450, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.7 million.
Losers
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares fell 3.66% to $14.5 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Century Casinos’s trading volume reached 744 shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $428.8 million.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares declined by 2.88% to $8.45. iMedia Brands’s trading volume hit 460 shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $138.4 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares decreased by 2.56% to $3.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.0K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares declined by 2.48% to $25.25. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs’s trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.4 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 1.96% to $14.51. At the close, Moxian’s trading volume reached 3.5K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.6 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 1.9% to $5.19. This security traded at a volume of 118.4K shares come close, making up 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $344.0 million.
