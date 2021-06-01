12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock increased by 22.88% to $4.94 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 3346.25% of Nuwellis’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $10.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 560.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 21.83% to $2.12. Trading volume for Aethlon Medical’s stock is 9.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 6006.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares moved upwards by 21.1% to $12.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 289.4K shares, making up 553.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares rose 17.36% to $3.78. Atossa Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 11.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.6 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock rose 15.13% to $15.67. Nemaura Medical’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.3 million.
Losers
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares fell 27.45% to $11.0 during Tuesday’s regular session. Immunovant’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 686.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock fell 12.04% to $6.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 954.2K, which is 341.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares declined by 11.69% to $10.78. Trading volume for PDS Biotechnology’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $240.0 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock fell 11.29% to $5.3. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 9.62% of Second Sight Medical’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $148.0 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock decreased by 10.11% to $1.76. Surgalign Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 791.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 9.22% to $15.66. Vera Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 12.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.