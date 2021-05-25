12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 12.13% to $1.94 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Yunhong CTI’s trading volume hit 154.2K shares by close, accounting for 41.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares rose 5.94% to $37.04. Urban Outfitters’s trading volume hit 302.4K shares by close, accounting for 18.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $35.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 0.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares moved upwards by 3.91% to $4.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 117, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.3 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock increased by 3.63% to $1.14. Sunlands Technology’s trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock increased by 1.61% to $5.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.0K, accounting for 0.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $379.9 million.
Losers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares declined by 6.51% to $34.09 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Nordstrom’s trading volume reached 689.3K shares. This is 20.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 4.24% to $19.9. This security traded at a volume of 106.5K shares come close, making up 2.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.4 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 2.71% to $10.45. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.8K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $212.7 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 2.28% to $3.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 480.4K, accounting for 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock decreased by 2.11% to $45.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.2K, accounting for 4.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 1.46% to $8.82. At the close, Lordstown Motors’s trading volume reached 18.2K shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
