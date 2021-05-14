12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares moved upwards by 16.07% to $6.5 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 2.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $2.58. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $148.5 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares rose 3.75% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock increased by 2.88% to $17.49. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $1.63. This security traded at a volume of 245.4K shares come close, making up 24.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock increased by 2.46% to $0.89. At the close, Predictive Oncology’s trading volume reached 838 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares fell 4.68% to $2.04 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.3K, accounting for 1.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.0 million.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock decreased by 4.15% to $1.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 118.3K shares, which is 4.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.7 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares decreased by 3.96% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock decreased by 3.0% to $7.44. This security traded at a volume of 6.3K shares come close, making up 1.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $435.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares decreased by 2.44% to $1.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.3K shares, which is 1.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $204.5 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock declined by 2.44% to $26.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.4K shares, which is 20.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.2 million.
