12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $5.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 3.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock increased by 7.82% to $1.24. This security traded at a volume of 12.2K shares come close, making up 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares increased by 6.59% to $4.69. At the close, PDS Biotechnology’s trading volume reached 3.2K shares. This is 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $104.4 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares rose 5.49% to $6.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.8K, accounting for 6.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares increased by 4.99% to $38.28. Veracyte’s trading volume hit 370 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock rose 4.58% to $1.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $72.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock fell 14.57% to $13.9 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Curis’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 147.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares decreased by 9.06% to $34.85. 1Life Healthcare’s trading volume hit 17.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock decreased by 7.9% to $1.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.8K shares, which is 1.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares fell 4.49% to $21.5. TransMedics Group’s trading volume hit 12.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.9 million.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares decreased by 4.45% to $12.25. American Well’s trading volume hit 201.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares fell 3.72% to $0.77. Baudax Bio’s trading volume hit 2.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.