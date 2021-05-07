11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares increased by 1.33% to $49.99 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, PLBY Group’s trading volume reached 58.7K shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock moved upwards by 1.06% to $11.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 137.6K, accounting for 0.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock increased by 0.93% to $24.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.1K, accounting for 1.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $864.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock rose 0.93% to $9.73. Workhorse Group’s trading volume hit 208.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) stock increased by 0.8% to $97.78. Sony Group’s trading volume hit 20.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 0.79% to $1.27. XpresSpa Group’s trading volume hit 29.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $133.7 million.
Losers
- Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) shares declined by 2.17% to $25.31 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Superior Gr of Cos’s trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 3.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.2 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 2.15% to $16.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.5 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock fell 1.25% to $1.59. Genius Brands Intl’s trading volume hit 151.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $477.5 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 1.18% to $3.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 85.2K shares, which is 0.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $222.6 million.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares fell 1.06% to $66.55. At the close, L Brands’s trading volume reached 430.4K shares. This is 12.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.