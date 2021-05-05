12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 4.35% to $4.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 12.9K shares come close, making up 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million. read more