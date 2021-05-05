12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares rose 16.2% to $36.42 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 336.4K shares come close, making up 20.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares rose 3.39% to $47.77. This security traded at a volume of 20.1K shares come close, making up 4.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.79. ToughBuilt Industries’s trading volume hit 4.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $6.0. At the close, Arcos Dorados Holdings’s trading volume reached 21.9K shares. This is 2.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 1.61% to $1.26. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $17.3. At the close, Koss’s trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $147.3 million.
Losers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 12.14% to $2.68 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Ever-Glory Intl Gr’s trading volume hit 265.3K shares by close, accounting for 163.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock fell 7.31% to $171.08. Etsy’s trading volume hit 550.3K shares by close, accounting for 17.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares fell 5.36% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.5K, accounting for 5.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock fell 4.35% to $1.76. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares fell 2.74% to $6.05. Superior Industries Intl’s trading volume hit 12.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock fell 2.55% to $2.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
