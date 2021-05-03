11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 20.1% to $4.72 during Monday’s after-market session. Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume hit 208.0K shares by close, accounting for 252.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $4.4. HC2 Holdings’s trading volume hit 12.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.7 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 2.79% to $4.04. This security traded at a volume of 24.2K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.8 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock rose 2.77% to $4.07. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.1K shares, which is 7.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $428.9 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock increased by 2.54% to $18.36. At the close, Euroseas’s trading volume reached 6.3K shares. This is 7.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $124.5 million.
Losers
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares decreased by 6.92% to $36.5 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 173.7K, accounting for 11.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares declined by 5.93% to $12.71. This security traded at a volume of 5.0K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.1 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 3.25% to $2.68. ShiftPixy’s trading volume hit 77.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares declined by 3.1% to $15.98. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 4.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 2.95% to $0.99. Pyxis Tankers’s trading volume hit 70.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock decreased by 2.47% to $2.37. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.7K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.
