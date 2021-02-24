Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Fisker, Snap, Jumia Or FuelCell?

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares were trading higher by 21% following news of a collaboration with Foxconn on a new Electric Vehicle project.

Fisker designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares reached a new all-time high of $72.95 following the company’s Virtual Investor Day event. Snap’s leadership discussed an impressive revenue growth outlook of 50% per year.

Rosenblatt maintained Snap with a Buy and raising the price target from $70 to $100; KeyBanc maintains an Overweight and raises the price target from $63 to $87; Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform and raises the price target from $65 to $80.

Snap has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is trading higher by 5% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.

Jumia highlighted gross profit increased by 12% year-over-year, gross profit after fulfillment expenses reached a record €8.4mm and adjusted EBITDA loss decreased by 47% year-over-year.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa.

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher by 4% as clean energy manufacturing companies are seeing a recovery in share prices in the aftermath of the Texas winter storm.

Also, on Tuesday's edition of "Mad Money," Jim Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in FuelCell to take some off the table and let the rest run.

FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

