fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.17
335.28
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.96
314.02
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 1.08
391.65
+ 0.28%
TLT
-1.91
149.02
-1.3%
GLD
-2.69
173.40
-1.58%

Analyzing The Price Action In 500.com Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyzing The Price Action In 500.com Stock Today

500.com's Stock Price And Volume Action

500.com's (NYSE:WBAI) stock is trading up 58.3% to a price of $34.34. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.29 million, which is approximately 136.12% of its previous 30-day average volume of 944.38 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 500.Com shares are trading higher after the company announced the acquisition of BTC.com businesses for 44.54 million shares of the company's common stock.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $9.53 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $22.98 and as low as $2.51.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyzing The Price Action In 500.com Stock Today

500.com’s Stock Price And Volume Action 500.com’s (NYSE: WBAI) stock has been rising Monday, up 98.14% to a price of $5.17. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 10.56 million, about 16239.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 65.01 thousand. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock moved upwards by 75.0% to $35.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. read more

Bitcoin Hit New Record High Earlier Thursday At $49,035, Up ~53% Year To Date

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more