Elon Musk's SpaceX Aims For $800 Billion Valuation And 2026 IPO

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX is initiating a secondary share sale aiming for a staggering $800 billion valuation and targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in late 2026.

SpaceX Targets Top Private Valuation

SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen recently briefed investors on the tender offer, according to the Wall Street Journal, which allows employees and early backers to liquidate shares and would unseat OpenAI as the most valuable private company in the U.S.

The $800 billion target is double the company’s previous $400 billion valuation, reflecting intense demand despite the company remaining private for nearly 25 years.

IPO Prospects and Market Context

SpaceX executives also signaled that the company is targeting an IPO in late 2026, according to The Information.

Although a government shutdown recently slowed the pace of new listings, the IPO market is recovering after a three-year slump, as evidenced by the recent successful debuts of Circle and Figma.

Operational Dominance and Growth Engines

SpaceX’s soaring valuation is underpinned by its unique position as a dual-sector giant in defense and telecommunications.

Generating an estimated $15.5 billion in annual revenue, the company remains an essential partner for the Pentagon and NASA, managing classified satellite projects and astronaut transport.

Simultaneously, its consumer-facing Starlink division has grown to approximately eight million active subscribers served by a constellation of nearly 9,000 satellites.

To sustain the momentum, SpaceX is aggressively expanding into direct-to-consumer cellular services.

The company recently committed over $20 billion to acquire spectrum from EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS) , a deal President Gwynne Shotwell described as essential for ending global mobile dead zones.

Alongside its connectivity efforts, the company continues to develop Starship, a massive next-generation rocket designed to support NASA’s lunar missions.

Musk said recently that Starship will carry about 99% of Earth’s orbital payload mass once it begins launching several times a day, even if competitors triple their current launch rates.

