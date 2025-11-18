Buffett's Q2 Bet on Alphabet Is Already Up $783 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) unveiled several portfolio changes for the third quarter, including a new stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) .

Here's a look at how much the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate has made from its new third-quarter bet.

Buffett Bets On Alphabet

Buffett and his investment team at Berkshire Hathaway reversed course, now struggling to beat the S&P 500 in 2025.

A new bet in the third quarter could help change things for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway.

The conglomerate unveiled a new stake in Alphabet Class A shares in the third quarter, snatching up 17,846,142 shares.

The position became the fund's 10th-largest at the end of the third quarter. It accounts for 1.6% of the investment portfolio’s assets.

Shares of Alphabet have posted impressive gains in the third quarter, including hitting new all-time highs of $293.95 on Monday, the first full market day since Buffett's stake was unveiled.

Alphabet shares closed at $243.10 on Sept. 30, making Berkshire's stake worth $4,338,397,120.20 at the end of the second quarter.

With Alphabet shares currently trading at $287.01 at the time of writing, the stake is now worth $5,122,021,215.42.

This means Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are already up $783,624,095.22 since the end of the second quarter, up 18.1%.

While it is unknown how much Buffett and company paid for their Alphabet shares or when they bought them, the position has soared in value since the end of the second quarter.

Buffett Trails S&P 500

Heading into the final stretch of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway currently trails the S&P 500. Berkshire stock is up 11.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is up 13.2% year-to-date.

Berkshire's largest position in the investment portfolio remains Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) . The holding represents around 23% of the investment portfolio. Apple shares are up 9.8% year-to-date in 2025, trailing the S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway.

Alphabet stock is up 51.4% year-to-date and is one of the top-performing large-cap stocks in 2025. While the prior returns of 2025 were missed by Berkshire Hathaway and are not guaranteed for the future, Alphabet could be a strong pick by Buffett and the Berkshire team.

With Buffett set to leave the CEO role of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of this year, the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio could take on more technology stocks in its holdings.

In recent years, Berkshire Hathaway has increased its exposure to technology stocks after previously avoiding the sector. Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet are now all owned by Berkshire Hathaway, making three of the Magnificent Seven holdings held by the Buffett-led conglomerate.

The bet on Alphabet could be a bet on the future of artificial intelligence and lowering the stake in Apple in the third quarter could be continued selling to lower the position size, or show a preference for Alphabet's future growth over Apple moving forward.

