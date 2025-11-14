Bill Ackman Cuts Alphabet Stake As Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Builds Its Own

The Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, run by Bill Ackman, made several small changes in the third quarter.

Here’s a look at the positions as of Sept. 30 and the top changes made in the third quarter.

New and Exited Positions

In the third quarter, Pershing Square Capital took no new stakes in companies, based on filings disclosed Friday.

Changes to Positions

The disclosure showed several changes to the fund, as reported by 13finfo.

Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : -10%

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) : -10% Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) : – <1%

(NYSE:QSR) : – <1% Brookfield (NYSE:BN) : – <1%

(NYSE:BN) : – <1% Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) : – <1%

The fund cut its stake in Alphabet Class A shares by 10%, lowering the stake to 4,843,973 shares. The fund previously raised its stake in Class A shares in the second quarter. The lowered stake comes as a 13F filing on Friday unveiled a new position in Alphabet Class A shares by Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway.

The fund also sold small portions of its holdings in three other companies, with each move totaling less than 1% of its stake in the company.

Pershing Square did not increase its stake in any positions in the third quarter.

Top Holdings

Here are the top holdings in the fund overall, as of the end of the third quarter:

Uber : 20%

: 20% Brookfield : 19%

: 19% Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) : 11%

(NYSE:HHH) : 11% Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) : 11%

(NASDAQ:GOOG) : 11% Restaurant Brands : 10%

: 10% Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : 8.7%

(NASDAQ:AMZN) : 8.7% Alphabet Class A: 8.0%

8.0% Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) : 5.8%

(NYSE:CMG) : 5.8% Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) : 5.4%

(NYSE:HLT) : 5.4% Seaport Entertainment Group (NYSE:SEG) : 0.8%

