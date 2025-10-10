Nancy Pelosi, Cathie Wood Align On These 4 Stocks – Do You Own Any?

Two of the most well-known female figures tracked by retail investors are former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Ark Funds founder Cathie Wood. When it comes to stocks owned by the two figures, they have four in common over the past five years.

Here's a look at four stocks that appear both in Wood's ETFs and in the stock portfolio of Nancy Pelosi, which is managed by her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The 4 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Nancy Pelosi shows four stocks disclosed by the Congresswoman in the last five years that have not been sold are also owned by the main Ark Invest ETFs, according to data from CathiesArk.

The main Ark Invest ETFs are:

Ark Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK)

(BATS:ARKK) Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW)

(BATS:ARKW) Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF)

(BATS:ARKF) Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

(BATS:ARKQ) Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

Here are the 4 stocks owned by both Nancy Pelosi and Ark Invest:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options on Jan 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $150 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKW, ARKK and ARKQ, not a top 10 holding in any.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options on Jan. 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $150 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKX, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKW and ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options on Jan. 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $80 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. Pelosi also disclosed exercising 500 calls for 50,000 shares on Dec. 20, 2024 from options previously bought in 2023. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKQ, ARKX, ARKW, ARKK, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options on Jan. 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $20 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. Ark Funds owns shares in ARKG, ARKK, is largest holding in ARKG (11.3%) and fifth largest holding in ARKK (5.3%).

Along with having those four public stocks in common, both Ark Funds and Pelosi also own stakes in private company Databricks, which was recently valued at $100 billion.

Different Investing Styles

Pelosi's husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology space, favoring large-cap names in the sector.

Wood and Ark Funds invest in innovative and disruptive companies that cover sectors like fintech, cryptocurrency, AI, electric vehicles and more.

The main overlap between the two is AI names and bets on growth for some of the largest technology companies going forward.

Of the four stocks in common, three are members of the Magnificent 7.

Photo: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock