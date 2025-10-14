Amazon, AbbVie, Datadog And A Financial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Monday, Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has gained 30% this year. The stock has a good dividend yield and also has an attractive valuation, he added.

According to recent news, the Food and Drug Administration approved an updated indication statement for RINVOQ (upadacitinib) on Oct. 13 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gained on Monday in the bounce back, but the stock has lagged the other AI plays.

Amazon.com is preparing to hire 250,000 workers for its peak holiday season, maintaining the same staffing levels as the past two years. The hiring plans of the U.S. e-commerce giant remain resilient despite growing concerns about tariff threats from President Donald Trump, which could impact consumer spending.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is a very high-quality private credit lender, having a 9.5% yield.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $108.24 million.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is expected to break out further to new highs.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating for Datadog on Oct. 9, raising the price target from $165 to $189.

AbbVie shares fell 0.1% to close at $230.30 on Monday.

Amazon rose 1.7% to settle at $220.07 during the session.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending gained 4% to close at $21.69 on Monday.

Datadog shares jumped 3.4% to settle at $164.20 on Monday.

