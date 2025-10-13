Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Nuclear Renewable AI
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

  • Dividend Yield: 18.53%
  • Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $21 to $23 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%
  • Recent News: On Sept. 22, Mach Natural Resources filed for mixed shelf of up to $250 million.
Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

  • Dividend Yield: 10.36%
  • Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%
  • Recent News: On Aug. 6, Delek Logistics Partners posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE:VTS)

  • Dividend Yield: 10.19%
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris Baker maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Roth MKM analyst John White maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 4, Vitesse Energy posted upbeat quarterly sales.
