JPMorgan Chase, Archer Aviation, Capital One Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) was just named a conviction long for the fourth quarter at Deutsche.

On the earnings front, Archer reported a second-quarter loss of 36 cents per share on Aug. 11, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, picked JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), saying he likes the setup heading into earnings.

JPMorgan is scheduled to report earnings for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $45.27 billion.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Amy Raskin, chief investment officer at Chevy Chase Trust, named Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) as her final trade.

Melius Research analyst James West, on Aug. 20, initiated coverage on Shell with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $70.

Stephanie Link, Hightower Advisors chief investment strategist and portfolio manager, picked Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained a Capital One rating of Outperform on Sept. 30, boosting the price target from $240 to $255.

Price Action:

Archer Aviation shares jumped 13.7% to close at $11.57 on Friday.

JPMorgan Chase gained 0.8% to settle at $310.03 on Friday.

Shell shares gained 2% to settle at $73.21.

Capital One Financial shares rose 0.3% to close at $214.40.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock