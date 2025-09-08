Jim Cramer Urges Caution On Intel Rally, Says IBM Offers More Than D-Wave

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT is very good and he likes the stock. “The stock is just a straight up stock,” he added.

Supporting his view, Elbit Systems, on Aug. 13, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and secured a $1.6 billion defense contract in Europe.

“That's still one more of multiple stocks that are involved in the construction of the data center,” Cramer said when asked about Preformed Line Products Company PLPC. “Because there's so many of them, they're starting to trade at a discount. Don't freak out, the business is good.”

On the earnings front, Preformed Lined Products, on July 30, reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.

Intel Corporation INTC has “just jumped so much that I don't want us to get ahead of ourselves,” Cramer said.

On Sept. 5, Intel filed a prospectus to register potential resale of warrants and 673,839,150 shares of common stock by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“They're a survivor. Does that mean it's enough for me to pull the trigger? Not after the run it's had,” Cramer said when asked about Gray Media, Inc. GTN. “They're a good spec even at this price.”

Gray Television, on Aug. 8, posted mixed results for the second quarter.

Cramer recommended buying Energy Transfer LP ET.

Lending support to his choice, Scotiabank analyst Brandon Bingham, on Sept. 2, initiated coverage on Energy Transfer with a Sector Outperform rating and announced a price target of $23.

When asked about D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS, he said “IBM IBM gives you a lot more than just quantum.”

As per the recent news, D-Wave Quantum, on Sept. 2, announced it is expanding its executive team with the appointment of security industry veteran Stan Black as chief information security officer.

Price Action:

Preformed Line Products shares rose 0.4% to settle at $192.13 on Friday.

Elbit Systems shares gained 0.5% to close at $482.04.

Energy Transfer shares fell 1.5% to close at $17.39 on Friday.

Gray Media shares gained 0.2% to settle at $6.12.

D-Wave Quantum shares rose 0.5% to settle at $15.37.

Intel shares fell 0.5% to settle at $24.49.

